The Mayor of Grantham has shown support for a local business after being 'impressed' by their set up.

Mayor Dean Ward recently paid visit to Town and Country Watch Ltd, a business that specialises in CCTV monitoring and Asset tracking.

Dean said: "I love to support local businesses that I think are helping the local community."

Dean Ward showed support for Town and Country Watch Ltd. (49824507)

Town and Country Watch, owned and run by Nick Pacey and his son Josh, provide services all over the country.

Dean added: "I went to their work premises and I have to say I’m impressed with their layout and how professionally they run things."

Dean also visited Rich Hockley at RTH motor services, based on Withambrook Park.

The Mayor said: “I’ve known Richard about 20 years now, he was the service manager at Tanvic’s in Melton Mowbray for 30 years but he was brave enough to make the jump and start out on his own with his own business.

“I fully endorse his new venture and wish him all the best and a great success. I fully support local businesses and it’s great to see people brave enough starting out.”