The Mayor met an author to speak with her about her "racy" new book.

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal met with author Sarah Conway on Saturday, December 10, to talk about her new erotic fiction 'Hooked'.

Sarah was doing a book reading at Digby's Cafe, located in the Guildhall Arts Centre, where the two met.

Sarah Conway (right) and Mayor of Grantham Councillor Graham Jeal (left) (61372020)

Coun Graham said: "I was pleased to meet talented local author, Sarah Conway and learn about her racy new novel 'Hooked'.

"I wished her all the very best and look forward to reading her book over Christmas."

People will get the chance to meet Sarah at Grantham Museum where she is signing copies of her book today (December 16) from 10am until 4pm and tomorrow (December 17) from 10am until 3pm.

On her meeting with the Mayor, Sarah said: "I had never met him before so I didn't know what to expect but it was a really good meeting.

"He has written books himself, mostly non-fiction, but he has done quite a bit of creative writing as well.

"It was great to get some tips from him."