The Mayor of Grantham says he was not going to go anyway after it was announced that the traditional Boxing Day meet hosted by the Belvoir Hunt has been cancelled.

The Belvoir Hunt has decided to cancel this year’s meet due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It says it hopes the December 26 meeting, normally held in Grantham town centre, will return in 2021.

Mayor of Grantham Councillor Dean Ward told the Journal: “When I became mayor my view was I have no intention of going to the hunt. I do not agree with the hunt or with the saboteurs.