Mayor of Grantham and deputy present £2,000 to RAF Regiment Heritage Centre

Two cheques for £1,000 were presented to the RAF Regiment Heritage Centre during a special ceremony at a Grantham pub.

Mayor of Grantham Councillor Adam Stokes recently handed over the bumper cheque to Brian Spinga, who volunteers at the Heritage Centre at RAF Honington, during the regiment’s annual reunion, held at the Black Dog pub in Watergate.

The RAF Regiment has been having reunions at the Black Dog pub for the past five years.

Dean Ward and Brian Spinga. (41924989)

Coun Stokes chose the Heritage Centre as one of the charities to benefit from money raised through some of fund-raising efforts from his year in office.

Grantham’s deputy mayor Dean Ward, who served with the RAF Regiment for nine years, also attended the reunion, and presented the Heritage Centre with another cheque for £1,000.

He said: “I raise money for them each year through raffles and auctions. It will be my main chosen charity when I become mayor this month.”

Black Dog landlord Chris Knowles also received a clock as a thank you from the regiment for allowing them to meet in his pub for the reunions, hosting barbecues and for donating raffle prizes throughout the years.

A glass vase was presented to Coun Ward by Paul Grimley, a member of the Victoria Cross Trust, whose main aim is to clean and restore the graves of many forgotten heroes of yesteryear.

Coun Ward added: “I did some work for them not long ago. The vase is much too nice for me to keep so it’s being kept secure in the Mayor’s Parlour cabinet for safe keeping.”