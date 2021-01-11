Home   News   Article

Mayor of Grantham Dean Ward recovering after suffering stroke

By Graham Newton
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:55, 11 January 2021
 | Updated: 10:06, 11 January 2021

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Dean Ward, is in hospital after suffering a stroke.

Coun Ward is believed to have suffered the stroke over the weekend and was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham where he was treated for a blood clot on the brain.

Coun Ward posted about his ordeal on his Facebook page over the weekend.

Mayor of Grantham Dean Ward. (42718208)
He said: "Wasn't expecting this. Massive stroke. Blood clot on the brain. They sorted it quick so no long-term side effects. They gave the clogged up arteries a good clean and fitted a stent. I should be out soon."

Coun Ward became Mayor of Grantham in September last year. The Mayor-making ceremony was postponed from May because of Covid and it was decided Coun Ward would be mayor for 20 months rather than the usual 12.

GranthamHealthHuman Interest Graham Newton
