The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Dean Ward, has spoken about his ordeal after suffering a stroke at home last week.

Coun Ward, 56, said he "collapsed in a heap on the floor" after waking up on Tuesday. He says his wife, Flo, knew immediately he had suffered a stroke because his speech was slurred and she called 111.

Coun Ward told the Journal: "She recognised the symptoms straight away because of my slurred speech. 111 called an ambulance and they whisked me off to Lincoln. While I was there they did a CT scan which they sent to Queen's Medical Centre and they said straight away they wanted me over there because he has a blood clot on his brain and if it shifts it could be really serious, a big stroke waiting to happen."