Mayor of Grantham is proud to represent his home town

Adam Stokes is a busy man who, as well as carrying out his duties as a county and district councillor and working as an accountant, took on the mantle of Mayor of Grantham this year.

Coun Stokes, 35, moved to Grantham at the age of six. He lives off Springfield Road with his two Springer Spaniels.

As Mayor, Coun Stokes is supporting the Grantham Disabled Children Society, the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and, along with his deputy, the RAF Regiment Museum.