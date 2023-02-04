Mayor of Grantham sees how town was run over five centuries at Lincolnshire Archives

The Mayor of Grantham has visited the Lincolnshire Archives to see the minute books which detail how mayors have run the town over the centuries.

The mayor, Councillor Graham Jeal, was joined by John Manterfield, of Grantham Civic Society, who was able to point out some interesting documents relating to the town's history from the Grantham Hall Book.

The book details how the alderman, the former title of the mayor, the comburgers and burgers (town councillors) administered the town.

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, at the Lincolnshire Archives. (62223638)

Coun Jeal and his fellow Charter Trustees in Grantham this week took a step closer to the creation of a town council when they agreed on how many councillors should make up the body and the boundaries of the area it should represent.

Coun Jeal said that the previous borough councils administered the town for over 500 years and there was no reason why a new town council could not do the same.

Coun Jeal said: "Grantham and the surrounding ‘soak’ administered itself from 1463 to 1973. I was delighted to visit the Lincolnshire archives with local historian John Manterfield to review the earliest written records from 1633.

"For 510 years the affairs of the town and the surrounding villages discussed the development of Grantham. There were disagreements, successes and failures. I am pleased that the written record of how generations and generations of Granthamians built our town into what it is today is still available for inspection.”

He added: "It is fascinating to read how aldermen managed and administered the affairs of our town for centuries...the borough of Grantham was incorporated in 1463, but written records of meetings to administer the town only go back to 1633 where the town was split into six wards: Market Place, High St, Westgate, Watergate, Swinegate and Castlegate."

In the archives, Coun Jeal and Mr Manterfield came across a scandal in Grantham recorded in October 1647 as Comburger Mr Chauntler was sacked from the committee which administered the town for being associated with assisting the enemy by providing brimstone to forces against Parliament during the Civil War.

A new town council for Grantham could be elected in May 2024. Town councils have statutory responsibilities for their areas. The Charter Trustees, made up of district councillors from Grantham, only have a ceremonial function.

The old Grantham Borough Council was abolished in 1974 with the creation of South Kesteven District Council.

Grantham is one of only a few towns in the country not to have its own town council.