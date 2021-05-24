Mayor of Grantham to appear on BBC show Bargain Hunt

The Mayor of Grantham will make an appearance on popular daytime TV show Bargain Hunt this week.

Councillor Dean Ward and his wife Flo can be seen on the show on Friday (May 28) at 12.15pm on BBC1.

The couple were joined by antiques expert Thomas Forrester who helped them choose three items to buy and take to auction. The couple were given £300 to spend and once they had bought their items, they gave the rest of the money to Thomas to spend on one further item. Dean and Flo could then decide whether or not to sell that item at the auction.

Dean Ward and his wife Flo with Bargain Hunt expert Thomas Forrester. (47488108)

Dean said: "We only left Tom the expert £2 to buy his item with! It wasn’t our £300 so we thought we would try and spend it all.

"It was very enjoyable. The BBC looked after us very well and it was a good day out."

The show was filmed over two days. The first day was spent buying the items at a location in Derbyshire and the second day, filmed two weeks later, was the auction which was filmed nearby.