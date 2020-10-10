Mayor of Grantham visits school to talk about his role

The Mayor of Grantham visited Greenfields Academy, in Grantham, on Wednesday to meet pupils and talk about his role.

Councillor Dean Ward arrived wearing his formal attire, together with a face mask to ensure Covid safety measures were being followed.

He spent time with a group of Key Stage 4 children as part of their preparation for life and work class.

Mayor of Grantham Dean Ward talks to pupils at Greenfields Academy. (42608618)

The youngsters asked him questions about his role and his aspirations as mayor. They based their questioning on the learning they had carried out within their curriculum.

As the pupils listened, the mayor talked about the events he had attended and the privileges he receives as part of his role representing the town.

Teaching assistant Michelle Rawlings said: “We would like to thank the mayor for the time he has taken out of his busy schedule to spend time with our pupils.”

Coun Ward said: “It was good fun. They asked me all kinds of questions. They were not shy.”