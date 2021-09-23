A total of £5,000 was raised recently by the Mayor of Grantham from two events for the RAF Regiment.

Councillor Dean Ward held a charity ball followed by a renion of his RAF regiment colleagues, both in the Guildhall.

Coun Ward has now raised £10,000 for the RAF Regiment Heritage Centre during his time as mayor.

The RAF Regiment reunion in the Guildhall. (51515955)

About 75 people took part in the Mayor’s Ball. They were entertained by Nick Pacey with his Elvis tribute act and Adrian Paul , a ventriloquist.

The evening was compered by Richard ‘Nookie’ Nauyokus, best-known for his part in the TV show Bad Lads Army. He was joined as compere by Martin Baxter.

Coun Ward said he was delighted to have raised the £10,000 for the RAF charity as he had promised that he would during his time as mayor.

Of the reunion, he said: “It was really good and well behaved! They dragged me on to the stage and sang rugby songs, thanking me for the reunion.”

The stones painted with poppies by Mayor of Grantham Dean Ward. (51516479)

Coun Ward is also hoping to raise money for the Poppy Appeal by selling pebbles which he has painted with poppies.

He said: “I had a major stroke in January this year, my left hand is still not behaving and my occupational health therapist told me to utilise it more doing different things so I’ve painted 50 Remembrance Poppy Pebbles hopefully to raise much needed funds.

“I’ve contacted the RBL via email for permission to be a local Poppy seller. I did it in Morrison’s last year but I wasn’t an authorised Poppy seller and the RBL slapped my wrist so I’m ticking all the boxes this year so hopefully they will grant me permission to raise funds for them.

“If they say no, I’ll just go around the local estate and leave them in people’s front gardens as a gift.”