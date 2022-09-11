The Proclamation of the Accession of King Charles III to the throne was read by the Mayor of Grantham this afternoon (Sunday) in front of a large crowd in St Peter's Hill.

Councillor Graham Jeal read the proclamation at 3pm on Sunday confirming King Charles III as the new king.

A crowd of several hundred people attended the proclamation in front of the council chamber.

The event was also attended by local dignitaries including Charter Trustees, district councillors, clergy and members of the emergency services and armed forces.

Following the reading of the Proclamation of the Accession, three cheers were given for His Majesty the King.

The full Proclamation of the Accession, read by the Mayor, was as follows:

"Ladies and Gentlemen. The Proclamation of the Accession. Upon the intimation that our late Most Gracious Sovereign Queen Elizabeth II has died, the Lords of the Privy Council assembled yesterday at St James's Palace, and gave orders for proclaiming His present Majesty.

"Whereas it has pleased Almighty God to call to His Mercy our late Sovereign Lady Queen Elizabeth the Second of Blessed and Glorious Memory, by whose Decease the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George.

"I, therefore, Councillor Graham Jeal, the Mayor of Grantham, do now hereby with one voice and Consent of Tongue and Heart publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the death of our late Sovereign of Happy Memory, become our only lawful and rightful Liege Lord Charles the Third, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories, King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, to whom we do acknowledge all Faith and Obedience with humble affection; beseeching God by whom Kings and Queens do reign, to bless His Majesty with long and happy years to reign over us."

"Given at St James's Palace on the tenth day of September in the year of our Lord 2022."