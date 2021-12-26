The mayor of Grantham rediscovered silverware dating back to the 1700s in an old wooden chest in his parlour.

Dean Ward made the discovery over a week ago of 350 pieces of silver cutlery in a wooden chest in one of the side rooms of the mayor's parlour in St Peter's Hill, Grantham.

Although the silverware was confirmed to be registered in the parlour inventory, Dean asked previous mayors if they knew of the silverware, and they did not.

Dean Ward with the collection of silverware, dated 1779, found in the parlour. (53923437)

Dean said: "Last week, I was searching the back rooms in the parlour to see how many disposable cups we had in preparation for the bikers charity Easter toy run and underneath the boxes of cups, Christmas decorations and other assorted boxes of nonsense, I discovered a very sturdy wooden locked box, so I dragged it out.

"I went through all the drawers and cupboards and collected all the unexplained keys I could find.

"My surname of “Ward” apparently comes from an old English meaning of “keeper of the keys” , well that and the meaning “weird”, but let’s stick with the keeper of the keys, so it was my mission to find the correct key.

"Bingo, jackpot, eureka and all that, I found it.

"It wasn’t exactly a tomb raider moment but it was definitely an Indiana Jones sort of thing.

"On opening the box, it was filled with 350 items of hallmarked sterling silver bone handled dinner service dated back to 1779, all with the SKDC crest engraved on them.

"I asked other past Mayors if they knew anything about this box and they didn’t."

Dean now has the silverware on display in the parlour, rather than locked away in the wooden box.

It is unclear why the silverware was first created, but certain items in the collection are inscribed with the name "J Garnar", which could refer to John Garnar, who was mayor of Grantham in 1780, a year after the silverware was created.