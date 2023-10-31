Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Mayor of Grantham’s charity ball rescheduled to next year

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:30, 31 October 2023

The mayor’s charity ball has been rescheduled.

The charity ball due to be held by Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, has now been moved to March 2024.

The ball was originally going to be held on Saturday, November 18, at Woodland Waters, in Ancaster.

Mayor of Grantham Councillor Mark Whittington (left) with deputy Mayor of Grantham Councillor Charmaine Morgan. Photo: Ian Selby
Mayor of Grantham Councillor Mark Whittington (left) with deputy Mayor of Grantham Councillor Charmaine Morgan. Photo: Ian Selby

The event will raise money for the mayor’s chosen charities, including Grantham Foodbank and St Wulfram’s Church Grantham ARK, a charity set up in 2020 by the church to help homeless people.

Charity Grantham Human Interest Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE