The mayor’s charity ball has been rescheduled.

The charity ball due to be held by Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, has now been moved to March 2024.

The ball was originally going to be held on Saturday, November 18, at Woodland Waters, in Ancaster.

Mayor of Grantham Councillor Mark Whittington (left) with deputy Mayor of Grantham Councillor Charmaine Morgan. Photo: Ian Selby

The event will raise money for the mayor’s chosen charities, including Grantham Foodbank and St Wulfram’s Church Grantham ARK, a charity set up in 2020 by the church to help homeless people.