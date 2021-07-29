Grantham Mayor Dean Ward hosted a charity quiz night in the ballroom of the Guildhall on his birthday and raised £913 for good causes.

With 45 people attending at £10 a head to enter the quiz, Dean managed to raise the impressive total together with bar takings and a raffle.

All the money raised last Friday night will be going to the Mayor's chosen charities - The RAF Regiment Heritage Centre, SSAFA (The Armed Forces charity) and the Grantham Homeless.

Mayoress Sandra Flo Ward and her sister Carole Bentley enjoying a gin. (49662495)

A Watkins buffet was provided, while the raffle ticket sales were done on the night by police cadets, Jasmine Hempsall and Joe Timms, that were chosen to support the mayor’s parlour.

Dean said: “Quiz master Councillor Nikki Manterfield had a great selection of questions, some easy and some hard.

“I’m pleased to say the Mayor's team that consisted of myself, my wife Mayoress Flo, my sister-in-law Carole Bentley and her husband John and my son Jake Ward was a last minute addition.

“We did well in the military category and I should hope so to with myself and the Mayoress both being ex-serving RAF and my son currently serving in the RAF, but we were beaten fair and square by Councillor Dr Peter Moseley and his team of brain surgeons and rocket scientists!

“The quiz night fell on my birthday (by design), so I could enjoy a tipple as it’s been a while."