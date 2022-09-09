The Mayor of Grantham has spoken of his sadness on learning of the death of the Queen.

Councillor Graham Jeal said: "Our sadness at this time is shared with the Charter Trustees and residents of Grantham as we remember with great affection the lifetime of service given by our country's longest reigning monarch.

"As a mark of respect the Union Flag will be flown at half-mast on the Mayor's flagstaff until the morning following the funeral.

The Union flag is being flown at half-mast outside the council offices in St Peter's Hill. (59203015)

"During this period, the flag will be raised and lowered according to formal protocol."

A book of condolence is available in the Mayor's Parlour in the Guildhall on St Peter's Hill. The book is available from today (Friday) each day from 9am until 6pm until the day after the State Funeral for all wishing to pay their respects.

On the day of the funeral the Charter Trustees of Grantham will join with a national observance of two minutes silence at 11am.

The Union flag is also being flown at half-mast at Poplar Farm Primary School n Grantham. (59203017)

Coun Jeal said information about the formal proclamation of Ascension, to which the public are invited, will follow,

Following the local proclamations, there will be a Civic Church service at St Wulfram's Church.

Arrangements have been made for flowers to be laid on St Peter's Hill.