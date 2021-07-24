The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Dean Ward, is supporting local businesses during his term of office.

Dean recently invited a former colleague of his to the Mayor’s Parlour in the Guildhall to hear more about his new venture.

He said: “I used to work with Jamie Dickson many years ago and he has now set up his own business selling fresh fruit and vegetables. I am really keen to support people who are just starting out.”

Grantham Mayor Coun Dean Ward with JDT's Jamie Dickson. (49431980)

Jamie runs JTD's Fruit and Veg which he describes as a "neighbourhood greengrocer" selling fresh produce to customers in the Grantham area.

He said: "We know there is no substitute for fresh produce when it comes to making an extraordinary meal. Our products are properly stored and we pride ourselves on being knowledgeable and friendly."