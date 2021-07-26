The Mayor of Grantham has surprised the community champion at Grantham's Morrisons with a certificate in recognition of her hard work.

Morrisons community champion Sue Healey has helped numerous people throughout the pandemic by delivering hampers and supplies to vulnerable residents, key workers and schools, often working on her days off.

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Dean Ward, surprised Sue with a certificate of recognition for all of her hard work.

Mayor of Grantham Dean Ward presenting certificate to Sue Healey (49570068)

He said:"Sue has got a counterpart that does the same job in Stamford and the Mayor in Stamford issued her with a certificate, and I thought wouldn't it be a nice gesture if the Mayor's Parlour did something for Sue.

"Myself and the mayor's officer went into Morrisons and just surprised her with it.

"She was a bit embarrassed and quite a bit emotional with what we did, but she deserves every accolade for what she does."

Sue became a Morrisons community champion at the start of 2020, and during her time in the role she has helped the community in countless ways. She has delivered book bundles to a local primary school for World Book Day, dressing up as the Easter Bunny to deliver Easter eggs to local nurseries, and starting the Children's Little Library at Morrisons in Grantham to encourage children to read.

Thanks to all of her hard work, Sue also won Employee of the Year earlier this year at the Grantham Journal Business Awards.