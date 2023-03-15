The Mayor of Grantham yesterday (Tuesday) visited four parks to meet volunteers who work to improve these areas of the town.

Councillor Graham Jeal visited Wyndham Park, Queen Elizabeth Park, Dysart Park and Gonerby Hill Foot Park to thank the volunteers for their hard work in helping to maintain them.

At Wyndham Park, Coun Jeal met Elizabeth Bowskill and Ian Simmons, volunteers for the Wyndham Park Forum.

Mayor of Grantham Coun Graham Jeal, centre, with volunteers Elizabeth Bowskill and Ian Simmons in Queen Elizabeth Park. (63011480)

Ian said: "We are so lucky in Grantham to have a two mile green corridor running right through our town".

Elizabeth, who has been volunteering for 18 years on various projects in Wyndham Park and Queen Elizabeth Park, said: "Last year, volunteers gave over 2,500 hours to support the council in keeping our parks in the condition they are. We don't overlap with council contracts, but our work saves South Kesteven District Council tens of thousands of pounds and is a major reason why the park is so popular."

The mayor then visited Gonerby Hill Foot Park where he was met by the chair of a relatively new volunteer action group, Steve Healy, who has organised a community consultation and raised money to improve the play equipment in the park.

Steve said: "James Noon and I have surveyed local schools and we have a renewed design for the play equipment."

Mayor of Grantham Coun Graham Jeal with Coun Kaffy Rice-Oxley and Steve Healey at Gonerby Hill Foot. (63011498)

Councillor Kaffy Rice-Oxley, who represents Grantham Arnoldfield ward, said: "This park has so much potential and is in need of investment, it would be a great place for local events and activities".

Finally, the Mayor visited Dysart Park, home of the popular Family Fun Day in July, where he met Brian Monro of the Dysart Park Action Group.

Mr Monro said: "We are hoping to build on the success of the Family Fun Day and do other events at different times of the year."

Coun Jeal added: "Today I have met people from groups that coordinate over 3,000 hours of volunteering.

"They contribute directly to making Grantham such a great place to live, work and raise a family. Along with many other volunteers across our town, they are the hidden heroes of Grantham.

"I thank them all for everything they do for our town. As council budgets are squeezed, I believe it is important to remind ourselves of the high return on investment for money spent in our parks."

Anybody interested in volunteering can contact the Mayor's Parlour where they can introduce people to the appropriate action groups.