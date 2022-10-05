The Mayor of Grantham will attend a ceremony in America to mark the special relationship between the birthplaces of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.

Councillor Graham Jeal will be attending the ceremony on Friday, October 7, in Tampico, which will be at his own expense as he previously mentioned in a Charter Trustees meeting in September.

This follows the recent announcement that the town of Tampico, the birthplace of former President of the United States Ronald Reagan, and Grantham, the birthplace of Margaret Thatcher, will be forming a pairing relationship to reflect the special relationship between the two former leaders.

Councillor Graham Jeal (42308272)

Coun Jeal said: "I am really looking forward to visiting Tampico to meet Mayor Hill. We have spoken about the pairing of Grantham and Tampico for many months.

"It will be good to talk about how we can develop this further."

The ceremony will be held in front of the Reagan birthplace in Tampico, and it will include a special plaque dedication.

President Reagan with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in a bilaterla meeting at the Hotel Cipriani in Venice in 1987. (59144397)

There will also be speeches from Coun Jeal, the mayor of Tampico, Kristin Hill, Sean Sandrock from the Reagan birthplace, and curator of the Reagan birthplace, Joan Johnson.

There will be a reception to follow.

Mayor Hill said: "We are delighted that Mayor Jeal is making this trip on behalf of the people of Grantham.

"The pairing of Tampico and Grantham has been received very positively in [our] town. I am sure Tampico will leave a positive impression on Mayor Jeal."

The pairing relationship will include an exchange of gifts between the two mayors and increased cooperation between the Ronald Reagan Birthplace and museum, alongside the Grantham Museum to increase visitors to the venues.

Grantham Community Heritage Association (GCHA), the educational charity which manages Grantham Museum, and the Ronald Reagan Birthplace Museum have confirmed their participation in the exchange.

Malcolm Robbins, chair of the GCHA said: "At the Grantham Museum, we have an extensive collection of items in our Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher exhibition.

"I hope we can develop our relationship with the Ronald Reagan Birthplace Museum, to tell the story about the warm professional relationship that the president and the prime minister clearly benefited from."