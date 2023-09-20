The Mayor of Grantham will be hosting a ball to raise money for local charities.

Councillor Mark Whittington (Con, Grantham Barrowby Gate), Mayor of Grantham, will be hosting a charity ball on Saturday, November 18, at Woodlands Waters, in Ancaster.

The event will raise money for the Mayor’s chosen charities, including Grantham Foodbank and St Wulfram’s Church Grantham ARK, a charity set up in 2020 by the church to help homeless people.

Mayor of Grantham Councillor Mark Whittington (left) with deputy Mayor of Grantham Councillor Charmaine Morgan. Photo: Ian Selby

Coun Whittington said the charity ball was going to be the “first big event” he was organising.

He added: “As Mayor of Grantham, I get invited to lots of places and meet lots of people.

“I also said when I accepted this role I wanted to be an ambassador and get involved.

“This is my way of giving back and raising money.

“I know the foodbank at the moment is inundated with people going there.

“I previously donated there when I was a councillor and I know working with Father Stuart that they have this art project to help the homeless.

“Being born and bred in Grantham, I want to give as much money as I can.”

Guests will receive a drink on arrival, followed by a three-course meal, which includes vegan and vegetarian options.

An auction will be held on the night, with offers including a four-ball golf game at Belton Woods Hotel and also Belton Park Golf Club.

Coun Whittington is hoping to have 12 offers up for auction by the time of the event.

There will also be a raffle, a disco and a musical performance.

The Mayor is also appealing for businesses to sponsor tables at the ball.

Coun Whittington added: “If any other charity is doing an event and wants me to attend or do anything I can to help, then please get in touch.”

Tickets for the charity ball cost £40.

For anyone who would like to attend, get in contact with Anita Eckersley by email at chartertrusteesrgrantham@gmail.com or by phone on 01476 566841.

Get in contact for meal options, tickets and any other information by Friday, October 20.