Mayor of Grantham to host charity quiz night
Published: 07:00, 07 June 2021
The Mayor of Grantham will host a charity quiz night next month in the ballroom of the Guildhall.
Councillor Dean Ward will host the fund-raiser for his chosen charities on Friday, July 23, at 7pm.
The cost is £10 per head to enter, which includes a Watkin’s buffet.
There will be raffle prizes at a cost of £2 per ticket.
To book a table for your team contact Ellen or Andy at the Mayor’s Parlour on 01476 566841 or email
chartertrusteesgrantham@gmail.com
Teams must book with their team name so that tables can be allocated to them.
Coun Ward is raising money for armed forces charities and the homeless.