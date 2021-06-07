The Mayor of Grantham will host a charity quiz night next month in the ballroom of the Guildhall.

Councillor Dean Ward will host the fund-raiser for his chosen charities on Friday, July 23, at 7pm.

The cost is £10 per head to enter, which includes a Watkin’s buffet.

Mayor of Grantham Dean Ward. (43958548)

There will be raffle prizes at a cost of £2 per ticket.

To book a table for your team contact Ellen or Andy at the Mayor’s Parlour on 01476 566841 or email

chartertrusteesgrantham@gmail.com

Teams must book with their team name so that tables can be allocated to them.

Coun Ward is raising money for armed forces charities and the homeless.