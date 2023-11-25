Grantham residents will have the chance to get in the festive spirit with the Mayor.

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, will be holding a Christmas coffee morning on Wednesday, December 13.

This will take place from 10am until noon in the Mayor’s Parlour in the Guildhall.

Councillor Mark Whittington.

Coun Whittington has been running coffee mornings since he was elected as Mayor in May of this year.