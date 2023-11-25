Mayor of Grantham Councillor Mark Whittington to host festive coffee morning
Published: 06:00, 25 November 2023
Grantham residents will have the chance to get in the festive spirit with the Mayor.
The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, will be holding a Christmas coffee morning on Wednesday, December 13.
This will take place from 10am until noon in the Mayor’s Parlour in the Guildhall.
Coun Whittington has been running coffee mornings since he was elected as Mayor in May of this year.