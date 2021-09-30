The Mayor of Grantham is taking a break from his duties on health grounds.

Councillor Dean Ward, who received his chains of office last September, has reluctantly decided to take a step back for a couple of months.

He is aiming to be back towards the end of November.

Mayor of Grantham Dean Ward. (43958548)

Councillor Dean Ward suffered a stroke earlier in 2021.

The Grantham Charter Trustees wish Mayor Dean Ward a full and speedy recovery.