Mayor of Grantham to take break from duties due to health
Published: 13:19, 30 September 2021
| Updated: 13:24, 30 September 2021
The Mayor of Grantham is taking a break from his duties on health grounds.
Councillor Dean Ward, who received his chains of office last September, has reluctantly decided to take a step back for a couple of months.
He is aiming to be back towards the end of November.
Councillor Dean Ward suffered a stroke earlier in 2021.
The Grantham Charter Trustees wish Mayor Dean Ward a full and speedy recovery.