The Mayor of Grantham will be taking part in two events to raise money for his chosen charities.

Councillor Mark Whittington (Con, Grantham Barrowby Gate), Mayor of Grantham, will be taking part in the Grantham ARK sleepout on Friday, December 8, and the Santa Fun Run on Sunday, December 10.

He is raising money for Grantham Foodbank and the ARK project, run by St Wulfram’s Church.

Councillor Mark Whittington, Mayor of Grantham.

Coun Whittington said he is “really looking forward” to taking part in the events for charity.

He added: “One of the charities that I am raising funds for during my mayoral year is the ARK project - who are the organisers of the annual sleepout, and it seemed fitting to take part in this to not only raise funds for the charity but also to help highlight the blight of homelessness on our society.

“On Tuesday (November 7) evening, I visited the Grantham Passage charity at the Baptist Church on Wharf Road and saw them provide a hot evening meal to over forty homeless and vulnerable people in Grantham.

“It really brought home to me the very real needs of those who find themselves in difficult circumstances.

“The Grantham Foodbank is my other charity and the work that they do in our local community in helping to provide the basics of life is exemplary.

“I know that they are dealing with an increasing demand for their service and hopefully I can help out by raising money to support their work.

“I know that both events are going to be tough for me because of my arthritis but I am determined to try and raise as much as I can, although I may be walking on the Santa Fun Run instead of running.”

To donate to Coun Whittington’s fundraiser, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/TheMayorOfGrantham?.

The Grantham ARK sleepout will take place at Grantham House.

The Santa Fun, run by Grantham Kesteven Rotary Club, will begin at Wyndham Park.