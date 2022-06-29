A primary school stained glass window marking the platinum Jubilee was unveiled by the mayor of Grantham.

Key Stage 1 pupils at Little Gonerby CE Academy created a colourful stained glass window to honour the Queen's Jubilee after 12 weeks of learning about the monarch.

Councillor Graham Jeal, mayor of Grantham, unveiled the display yesterday (Tuesday), and will be writing to the Queen about the project.

Jennifer Bayley, assistant headteacher, explained that the project was the culmination of 12 weeks of learning about the Queen's life, her residences all of the world and the Commonwealth.

Among other Jubilee-themed activities, the school held a cake designing contest and the school’s chef baked the winning design.

Jennifer said: “The children in Key Stage 1 at Little Gonerby CE Academy have been busy creating a permanent Platinum Jubilee stained glass window for our community room within the academy.

"We’ve been doing loads. We always have a real life outcome to our projects.”

Coun Jeal remarked on how good it was to see a permanent memorial to the Queen given how unlikely it is that there will be another platinum Jubilee any time soon.

He said: “I’m sure there’s a lot of things happening around the schools in Grantham. This is great to see.

Graham Jeal was on hand to cut the ribbon. (57627279)

“Great work from all the teachers. It’s been a great team effort."