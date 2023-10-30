The mayor has congratulated a woman who has recently appeared in the Invictus Games.

Martha Prinsloo, from Grantham, came back with three silver medals and one bronze medal after competing in the games in September.

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, recently welcomed her back to the Mayor’s Parlour.

Councillor Mark Whittington (left) and Martha Prinsloo (right) with her medals.

Martha explained to the mayor that the games were “not about the winning of medals but a personal journey in respect of achieving something very positive out of what had been a very negative incident and subsequent experiences.”

Martha, who is an Army veteran, competed in archery, powerlifting and swimming.

She is in the process of training for other games that are due to take place over the next few years.

She would like to help develop more accessible facilities for veterans and people with disabilities.

Councillor Mark Whittington (left) and Martha Prinsloo (right).

Martha has previously used the Meres Leisure Centre facilities, but she would like to see even better facilities there that are fully accessible for all those who want to make their journey of recovery.

She would be happy to meet with people to discuss this and would welcome guidance and advice on how best this can be achieved.

Anyone who feels they could help Martha can contact the mayor’s office by emailing chartertrusteesgrantham@gmail.com.