A mayor is taking on a thrilling challenge to support an air ambulance and Grantham Canal.

Mayor of Rushcliffe Councillor Tina Combellack is taking on an abseil challenge as a thank you to the air ambulance service which came to her rescue after a serious fall.

She is also raising money for the Grantham Canal Water Restoration Group which is working to restore water levels on the canal.

Mayor of Rushcliffe Coun Tina Combellack, third from left, with representatives of the charities she is supporting at the site where she will abseil. (62145986)

Coun Combellack was left with serious injuries and six broken ribs after a horse she was riding suddenly threw her from the saddle, leaving her in immense pain.

The incident in 2003 has left her forever grateful to Lincs&Notts Air Ambulance for its help after flying her to hospital for treatment.

Now she is abseiling down the Kings Mill Viaduct in Mansfield on Sunday, May 14, at 2pm to show her support and raise awareness for the service and the Grantham Canal charity which works to preserve and protect the local waterway.

Anyone can help support the campaign by visiting the Mayor’s JustGiving page.

Families and individuals are welcome to attend the event as part of a wider day out with the site’s beautiful reservoir and local nature.

Coun Combellack said: “I can't tell how indebted I am to the Air Ambulance. I will be forever grateful for the essential service they provide, as without them I could have been in a great deal more danger.

“I have made it my mission as Mayor to help give back to the service that came to my rescue by taking on this daunting abseil challenge!

“I will be descending the over 40 foot viaduct held only by a rope but in the safe hands of the team at the Mill Adventure Base.

“I hope to raise £5,000 for both organisations to support their life-saving emergency medical service and work to protect our beloved waterway respectively."

She said of the Grantham Canal Water Restoration Group: "I helped set up this group in 2019/2020 to raise awareness of the serious loss of water in the canal due to broken culverts, blocked feeders and excessive reed growth.

"The Nottingham to Grantham canal has become of particular importance to physical and mental health providing a free environmental and leisure corridor through Rushcliffe and on into the Vale of Belvoir. This became very evident during the pandemic when people from across Nottinghamshire came to walk by the waterway.

“Please support me in this challenge for these wonderful causes.”