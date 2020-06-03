McDonald's in Grantham and Colsterworth expected to reopen tomorrow

Two McDonald's restaurants in the Grantham area are expected to reopen their drive-thrus tomorrow (Thursday).

The restaurants on Bridge End Road, Grantham, and on the A1 at Colsterworth are due to reopen at 11am tomorrow after the fast food chain said all its drive-thrus would be open by Thursday.

The restaurants will operate reduced hours from 11am to 10pm and there will be a limited menu with no breakfasts or shakes.