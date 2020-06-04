McDonald's restaurants in Grantham and Colsterworth reopen for drive-thru customers
Published: 10:08, 04 June 2020
| Updated: 14:47, 04 June 2020
McDonald's restaurants in Grantham and on the A1 at Colsterworth have reopened their drive-thrus this morning (Thursday).
The Bridge End Road and A1 restaurants are among the last of the McDonald's chain around the country to reopen today.
The restaurants have a limited menu with no breakfasts or shakes available and opening hours will be reduced between 11am and 10pm.
