McDonald's restaurants in Grantham and Colsterworth reopen this morning for drive-thru customers
Published: 10:08, 04 June 2020
| Updated: 10:33, 04 June 2020
McDonald's restaurants in Grantham and on the A1 at Colsterworth reopen their drive-thrus this morning (Thursday) at 11am.
The Bridge End Road and A1 restaurants will be among the last of the McDonald's chain around the country to reopen today.
The restaurants will have a limited menu with no breakfasts or shakes available and opening hours will be reduced between 11am and 10pm.
Read moreBusinessCoronavirusGrantham
More by this authorGraham Newton