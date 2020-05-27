McDonald's will 'look different' as Drive Thru restaurant set to reopen in Grantham
Published: 14:03, 27 May 2020
| Updated: 14:08, 27 May 2020
Popular fast-food company McDonald's has today announced it will be reopening all of its Drive Thru restaurants across the United Kingdom next week.
After a successful trial, the company has confirmed 924 Drive Thru restaurants will reopen between Tuesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 4.
McDonald's, which has a Drive Thru in Grantham, will confirm which days each restaurant is reopening on next week.
