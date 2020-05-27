Home   News   Article

McDonald's will 'look different' as Drive Thru restaurant set to reopen in Grantham

By Ben Hardy
-
ben.hardy@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:03, 27 May 2020
 | Updated: 14:08, 27 May 2020

Popular fast-food company McDonald's has today announced it will be reopening all of its Drive Thru restaurants across the United Kingdom next week.

After a successful trial, the company has confirmed 924 Drive Thru restaurants will reopen between Tuesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 4.

McDonald's, which has a Drive Thru in Grantham, will confirm which days each restaurant is reopening on next week.

Read more
CoronavirusGrantham

More by this author

Ben Hardy
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE