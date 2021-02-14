A Grantham mechanic is shaving all his hair off to raise funds for a cancer charity.

Alan Snow, of Hillingford Way, Grantham, is hoping to raise atleast £300 for Breast Cancer UK , after his sister-in-law Norma, who lives in Australia, was diagnosed shortly before Christmas.

Wanting to do something to show his support, the 60-year-old has decided to ‘brave the shave’ today (Sunday).

Alan Snow is braving the shave.(44288269)

Alan said: “In this crazy world that we live in at the minute, I thought I would give back. This idea actually came about while sat at the dinner table. I mentioned shaving all my hair off and my daughter suggested that I raise money for doing it.

“Choosing the charity was an easy choice as it is close to my family’s heart now more than ever, so shaving my hair off is the least I can do to support my sister-in-law.

“Anything that anyone can donate, big or small, I would be most thankful for.”

To make a donation, visit www.tinyurl.com/1qmbhwyx