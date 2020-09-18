A lifeboat fund-raiser volunteer has been honoured with a personalised silver medal from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Martin Kinghoward, of Melbourne Avenue, Grantham, has volunteered as a fund-raiser with the RNLI for more than 20 years, raising thousands of pounds for the charity, that saves lives at sea through lifeboat search and rescue, lifeguards, water safety education and flood rescue.

The majority of the money that Martin raises is donated to RNLI Skegness.