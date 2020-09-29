A medical group will hold two online events to consult with the public over the proposal to close a GP surgery.

The Vale Medical Group is proposing to close the surgery at Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir.

The group, which also comprises Long Clawson Medical Practice and The Stackyard Surgery in Croxton Kerrial, will hold the online events on Monday, October 5 at 7.30pm, and Wednesday, October 7 at 2.30pm, as part of its consultation launched on September 1.

Woolsthorpe Surgery.Photo: Google Maps (41797464)

The group is proposing the permanent closure of its branch practice in Woolsthorpe , following its temporary closure in March as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and also moving the Stackyard Surgery from NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, into NHS East Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Group.

The consultation is running for eight weeks from September 1. Dr Philip Rathbone, of the Vale Medical Group, said: "It is really important to us that we give our patients, particularly those registered at The Woolsthorpe Surgery and The Stackyard Surgery, the chance to share their thoughts, including any concerns they may have about our proposals. Having already heard from a number of patients, we hope more will take the opportunity via the online events to tell us what they think about our proposals.

"Under normal circumstances we would run events like these as face to face meetings, but unfortunately the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic prevents us from doing this. However, we hope that our patients will attend one of the two online events we have scheduled on the 5th and 7th October.

"Representatives from the Vale Medical Group will be online and taking part in both events, and will be able to take your questions.Joining details are available via our website www.valemedicalgroup.co.uk and we have deliberately scheduled one of the events out of work hours, to give as many people as possible the chance to join.”

Anyone who would like to submit a question before either of the events can do so by emailing it to lcmp.admin@nhs.net (by 5pm on Thursday, October 1, for the Monday, October 5 event, or by 5pm on Monday, October 5, for the Wednesday, October 7 event).

In addition, the group is encouraging anyone unable to attend either event to complete its survey, which is available via its website, or as a paper copy on request from any of the group’s practices.

Dr Simon Wooding added: “We have also produced a short video that provides some background to our proposals, and we have updated our Frequently Asked Questions, and both are available from our website.

“We want to share as much information as possible with our patients about the proposals we have put forward to permanently close The Woolsthorpe Surgery, and make the administrative move of The Stackyard Surgery to East Leicestershire and Rutland CCG, and we hope to see as many of our patients as possible, remotely of course, at the forthcoming online events.”

For more information visit www.valemedicalgroup.co.uk