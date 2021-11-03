A village church is in need of funding to preserve “priceless” medieval wall art.

After lead was stolen from the roof of St Andrews Church, Pickworth in January 2020, the interior suffered water damage, with particular concerns over medieval wall paintings.

Elizabeth Hirst of Hirst Conservation has liaised with the parish since that time and, following the installation of the replacement roof, are now undertaking a detailed condition survey from scaffolding to ensure that the art is preserved.

Scaffolding in place as part of the conservation work (52845955)

Elizabeth describes the paintings as “nationally significant”.

They can be seen in the nave on the north, east and south walls, and date back to the 14th and 15 century.

Elizabeth said: “Unfortunately, this hidden gem of a church is desperately in need of funding to secure its priceless artwork.”

East wall painting of the Doom/Last Judgment depicting the incomplete figures. (52840114)

In the 16th century, the Reformation saw England move away from the Catholic church and towards the Church of England. Sometime after 1547, it was ordered that superstitious books and images were to be destroyed, with the wall were covered over with lime-wash.

The medieval paintings were rediscovered after a nearby bomb landed in 1945, with the vibrations causing the overlying layers of limewash on the walls to loosen and detach in places, exposing the wall paintings once more.

Many of the paintings depict scenes from the Last Judgement and where people go after death, with Elizabeth explaining that their original function was to educate the communion by depicting stories from the Bible.

The conservators are undertaking a visual survey of the wall paintings, which will allow them to formulate recommendations for conservation treatment.

The Weighing of Souls, which is the literal idea to teach those that our good deeds will be weighed against our sins to determine where you shall go upon death. (52840123)

North wall, the Three Living painting. (52840117)

North wall, showing either the Assumption of the Virgin, or the Ascension of Our Lord (52840120)

South wall showing the Cauldron of Gods Wrath. (52840132)