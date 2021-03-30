Following the latest Government guidance, Lincoln Castle's Medieval Wall Walk will reopen on Monday, April 12.

The great stone curtain wall is one of the most dramatic features of Lincoln Castle today and a permanent reminder of its role as a mighty medieval stronghold. It offers visitors a journey through the history of Lincoln and a vantage point for spectacular views across the city and surrounding countryside.

Kimberley Vickers, Lincoln Castle's general manager, said: "A chance to scale the heights of the castle's Medieval Wall Walk is the perfect outdoor attraction to discover 1,000 years of history."

The wall walk will run on a timed ticket for limited numbers, so pre-booked tickets are essential. This will allow plenty of time and space for visitors to follow in the footsteps of kings, soldiers and prisoners, immerse themselves in the outdoor experience and take in the amazing views.

"Just like before, we will have additional hygiene and safety measures in place, enhanced cleaning, one-way systems and social distancing measures in place."

The grounds of Lincoln Castle will continue to be open for visitors and the local community as a green space for wellbeing and exercise.

Tickets for the Medieval Wall Walk will be available to book from 1 April 2021, via www.lincolncastle.com