Members of Grantham Stroke Club enjoyed a morning in Wyndham Park spending time viewing fruit trees in blossom in the recently planted Commemorative Orchard.

They were also entertained in the park's visitor centre where they were able see a wide range of displays and take tea and cakes.

The event was organised by members of Wyndham Park Forum.

Grantham Stroke Club visits Wyndham Park.

The orchard has 75 heritage variety apple, plum and cherry trees, planted in 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the joint efforts of the RAF, airborne forces of First Airborne and America’s Troop Carrier Command.