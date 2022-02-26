The dedication of an army standard will take place in St Wulfram’s Church next month.

The ceremony to dedicate the standard of the North Cambridgeshire and South Lincolnshire branch of the Royal Army Medical Corps Association will take place on Sunday, March 27 at 11am.

The branch serves serving and retired members of The Royal Army Medical Corps, Queen Alexander’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, Royal Army Dental Corps and Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

The standard will be dedicated at St Wulfram's Church. (55127776)

Serving or retired members of the army medical services are invited to the dedication ceremony.

For details email S/Sgt Brian Lawrence RAMC Retd at brian.lawrence93@ntlworld.com