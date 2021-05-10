Grantham Lions embark on clean-up around town

Members of the Grantham Lions Club collected more than six bags of litter from local beauty spots last weekend.

Phil Marshall, who has been a member of the Lions for more than 20 years, helped to organise the litter-pick after being inspired by the Journal’s Great Grantham Spring Clean campaign.

He said: “We had a good turn-out from Lions on Saturday morning and even some little helpers.”

Members of Grantham Lions took part in The Great Grantham Spring Clean (46815950)

The group set to work clearing litter and general rubbish from a number of local areas including Wyndham Park, Sedgewick Meadows, the River Witham and around St Wulfram’s Church and Castlegate.

As well as managing to fill six and half bags of rubbish, the team also managed to recover a deck chair and a child’s ride-on car from a hedge around Sedgewick Meadows.

Phil said: “We were very well received by the public. It was great to be out and doing our bit for the community. Thank you to SKDC for their help with the equipment that we needed.”

Lions are already thinking about a date for their next litter-picking venture and would like to hear of suggestions for places that are in need of a spruce up.

Phil added: “It’s quite fun actually.”