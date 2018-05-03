Memorial balloon launch for Alfie Evans to take place on Saturday

A tribute is set to take place in Wyndham Park on Saturday in memory of Alfie Evans, the Merseyside toddler who died on Saturday.

Mum of eight, Charlene Roseanna has set up the event to pay her respects and is inviting people to join her.

She said: “As a mother, I have felt so emotional and attached to Alfie’s story and the huge fight his parents put up to fight for their son to be allowed to fly to Italy. The whole world has been touched by how strong and dedicated his mum and dad have been and the courage they have shown has been phenomenal. I as a parent wouldn’t know how I would cope.”

The event is due to take place on the field behind Wyndham Park Nursery School, from 4pm. The balloons are due to be released at 4.30pm.

Charlene added: “We are using biodegradable balloons but have said that if people don’t want to use balloons, then they are more than welcome to blow bubbles instead. There will be a small amount of blue and purple balloons available on the day as these are Alfie’s colours as his dad supports Everton.”

Alfie’s story touched the hearts of millions nationwide as his parents battled to take their son to a foreign hospital for treatment but lost their final court appeal on Wednesday April 25.

The brave toddler kept fighting until the early hours of Saturday April 28 when he died five days after coming off life support.