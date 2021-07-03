A wooden memorial bench has been unveiled at Grantham Fire Station in tribute to a much-loved firefighter who passed away last year.

Pete Scarlett, crew manager at Grantham Fire Station, died at home last June from a medical condition.

His colleagues, family and friends gathered at the station on Harlaxton Road on Tuesday to hold a minute’s silence, to mark one year since he passed away.

Memorial bench unveiled of Crew Manager Scarlett. (48736781)

This was followed by a presentation of a memorial bench, led by chief fire officer Mark Baxter and unveiled by Pete’s wife, Jackie.

Mark said: “It has been a year since the passing of our very much-loved friend and colleague Pete Scarlett and it was fitting that we marked this day by the unveiling of a Grantham Fire Station garden and memorial bench to have a permanent reminder of how much Pete meant to the station and the station meant to Pete.

“We were all honoured that Jackie came to unveil the bench and gave everyone the opportunity to share all the great memories we have of Pete.

Pete Scarlett (37636678)

“This garden area and bench will be used for personnel to have a place to reflect and pause to support wellbeing for everyone at Grantham.”

The highly respected firefighter’s sudden death was a shock for many people in the service and in the local community. Members of the public were able to pay their respects as his coffin passed through town on board a vintage fire engine.