Two new memorial benches have been unveiled at St Peter’s Hill in Grantham.

One celebrates the life of Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised over £32 million for NHS charities, while the other remembers those who lost their life to COVID-19 during the current pandemic.

They were created by Chris Kennedy, of Roll & Scroll, who has made several other commemorative benches for locations around the district.

A ceremony was held to unveil the bench on St Peter's Hill. (51809774)

Chris said: “These benches were a labour of love and giving them pride of place in St Peter’s Hill will give the opportunity to celebrates the lives of those we have lost at a popular meeting spot.

“It is always an honour to see my work enjoyed by visitors to the town centre and I hope they will remain a focal point for years to come.”

"It is nice to see people enjoy my work. As we were leaving today there were people already taking photos of the new benches."

From left: Bench designer David Lyon, SKDC Director of Growth and Culture Nicola McCoy-Brown, Johnny Gilbert, director of sponsor Arraquip Steel and bench creator Chris Kennedy, from Roll & Scroll. (51809610)

The benches were unveiled by Grantham and Stamford MP Gareth Davies and SKDC Leader Councillor Kelham Cooke. Supporting the event were SKDC Chairman Coun Breda Griffin and Grantham Mayor Coun Dean Ward.

Captain Tom became famous as he raised money for NHS charities in the run-up to his 100th birthday during the Covid-19 pandemic, by walking lengths of his garden.

The bench dedicated in his memory was donated by local businesses Arraquip Steel, Grantham Truck Services, designer David Lyon, Lincolnshire Processed Scrap Metal Recycling Company and Roll & Scroll, in conjunction with SKDC.

It includes images of Captain Tom both as a soldier and as a fundraiser later in life, plus a map of Asia and a Spitfire with poppies and soldiers and features the motto “We salute you”.

The bench is dedicated to Captain Sir Tom Moore. (51809780)

The Coronavirus memorial bench was donated by David Lyon, Lincolnshire Processed Scrap Metal Recycling Company, Grantham Truck Services, Smart Money Solutions and Roll & Scroll, in conjunction with SKDC.

It is dedicated “to all those we’ve lost through the Covid 19 pandemic”, who are “never forgotten”.

It features in the centre a yellow heart and carries a robin on the top.

The NHS bench up close. (51809613)

A powder blue bench for NHS workers that Chris created last year was moved to a new site in Dysart Park to make room for the new benches.

A ceremony was held to unveil the bench on St Peter's Hill. (51809786)