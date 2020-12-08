Grantham Crematorium has erected a memorial Christmas tree, paying tribute to all those who have died during 2020.

The 15 foot tree accompanies a plaque in recognition of all those who have shown strength during the coronavirus pandemic.

The crematorium, owned by The Crematorium and Memorial Group (CMG) will also make a donation to local charity, St Barnabas Hospice.

Delia Bachelor (centre), Michelle Meynell and Tammy Wood with the Memorial Christmas Tree. (43450116)

During November, families supported by the crematorium over the past year were invited to dedicate a personalised star to their loved ones. The stars have been placed on this year’s Christmas tree as a sign of remembrance.

Due to current restrictions, traditional memorial services are likely to be more challenging than in previous years, but the local crematorium team felt it was important to pay tribute to their community during such a difficult year.

The Crematorium & Memorial Group have dedicated a plaque to all those that have shown strength in 2020. (43450119)

The 15ft tree is in place near the car park and, it is hoped that the memorial will be accessible for socially distanced visits from family and friends.

The crematorium has also unveiled a plaque, situated in the waiting area, in recognition of all those who showed strength during the coronavirus pandemic.

The memorial pays tribute to members of the community who have lost loved ones, as well as recognising the work done by essential workers such as carers and NHS employees to protect the most vulnerable during such difficult times.

The local team will also be making a donation to St Barnabas Hospice. In total, The Crematorium and Memorial Group (CMG) will be donating approximately £23,000 to local charities.

Delia Bachelor from Grantham Crematorium said: “This year has been immensely challenging for our community, and will be particularly hard for those who are recently bereaved.

“With many memorial services and events unable to go ahead, we hope that our memorial Christmas tree offers comfort and reflection for those that have lost loved ones this year.

“Our teams continue to do everything possible to provide families with support at this difficult time, and are committed to ensuring that families are able to arrange a respectful funeral for their loved ones.”