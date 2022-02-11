Long Bennington Rotary helps Guides remember local woman with memorial seat
Published: 07:00, 11 February 2022
A memorial seat has been unveiled in a village to remember a local woman who dedicated many years to supporting the Guides.
On February 6, Long Bennington Guides unveiled a memorial seat in tribute for the many years Pat Fryer, who died last year, had given to the organisation in the village.
The seat is in the memorial garden, a place close to Pat’s heart.
It was paid for from funds raised in the village by the Rotary club of Long Bennington.
A large group of Guides, friends and family heard a short memorable eulogy before laying flowers.