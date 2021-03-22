Home   News   Article

Memorial tree planted at Grantham Hospital in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore

By Tracey Davies
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 13:42, 22 March 2021
 | Updated: 13:48, 22 March 2021

A memorial tree has been planted at Grantham Hospital in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore and everyone affected by Covid-19.

Andrew Morgan, chief executive of United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT) and ULHT trust chair Elaine Bayliss took part in the tree planting ceremony on Friday to commemorate the former war hero who passed away last month.

Captain Sir Tom Moore became a household name after raising almost £33 million for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden at the height of lockdown.

ULHT CEO Andrew Morgan and Trust Chair Elaine Baylis.(45382686)
He died last month, aged 100, after contracting Covid-19.

