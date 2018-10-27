The popularity of a Facebook page featuring memories of Grantham hospital has inspired plans for a staff reunion.

Porter Andy Storey created the page ‘Your Memories of Grantham Hospital’ for past and current hospital employees and already more than 720 have signed up as members.

So busy was Andy dealing with the correspondence and posting so many old photos of the hospital and its staff over the years, nursing sister Jane Walton stepped in to help.

Jane said: “Andy has been seeking old photos of the hospital, which he would post, and it just started from that.”

Jane came up with the idea of the reunion when she realised just how much support there was for the Facebook page, especially as people have been saying good things about Grantham hospital.

The reunion will take place at Grantham Squash Club on Saturday November 24 at 8pm.

Food and a disco have been arranged, along with a raffle.

Jane said: “The money raised on the night will go towards St Barnabas Hospice, which has a ward in the hospital.

“We want them to be able to buy presents for those who will be in over Christmas.”

About 80 tickets have been sold for the reunion so far, and there is room for about 30 more.

Jane continued: “We have people coming from all over, York , Cheshire, everywhere. We are attracting staff going back 40 to 45 years, and right up to the present.

“I have worked at Grantham Hospital for 35 years. I think Andy has done the same.”

Any current or former employee of Grantham hospital wanting to attend the reunion is asked to message the ‘Your Memories of Grantham Hospital’ Facebook page.