A Grantham funeral directors has teamed up with a local business to create a window display that has caused a stir on social media.

Robert Holland Funeral Directors spruced up the window front of the shop formerly used for Flowers from Holland, partnering up with Sewing by Sue to create a memory bear themed display.

The display, situated on St Catherine’s Road, has received a wave of positive responses since it was completed on Sunday. Sewing by Sue has received over 200 comments across all their social media platforms.

The memory bear themed window at Robert Holland Funeral Directors. (45681929)

The window display was created through the combined effort of Amanda Garrett, of Sewing by Sue, and her son Callum, as well as Michelle and Robert Holland, and used memory bears, stuffed bears created with the clothes of loved ones who have passed away.

The idea to create the display originally came from Michelle. She said: “Originally we had a couple of bears on the premises. Amanda had left us a couple of samples and about five or six weeks ago, I thought the flower shop (formerly Flowers from Holland) is empty now and we were wondering what to do with the windows.

“So we decided to do different charity windows over the next few months and I just thought it would be lovely to start with Amanda’s memory bears.”

Amanda called it an “honour” to dress the windows and said that she got quite emotional after seeing the finished displays.

The display will be in place for the next month, with Michelle planning to have windows for RNLI, Marie Curie and the Air Ambulance, as well as Grantham-based charities. However, one of the windows will remain focussed on memory bears, with Amanda set to craft an RNLI-themed bear.

Michelle continued: “We want to start getting (local charities) involved. I’m a Grantham girl, born and bred, and I want to do a bit more for the charities that we’ve got here as well, so it’s going to be a bit of an adventure for me I think.

“We’ve had an absolutely fantastic response. Amanda has personally, and so have I. I’ve had amazing messages.

“I just think [the memory bears] are so lovely and I wanted to do a bit more about it. I’m quite excited about this, I just didn’t expect the response that we got and the window looks amazing. I can’t stop grinning about it.

“I’m chuffed to bits, because it’s the first real thing that I’ve initiated within Robert Holland Funeral Directors, even though I’ve always been there, I’ve now got the scope to expand with things.

“It’s a fantastic thing that [Amanda] does, and I’m hoping that we can do that for other businesses in Grantham.”