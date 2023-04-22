Long service awards were presented to brewery workers in 1959.

Nine workers at Mowbray & Co. Ltd were presented with awards in August 1959 for their many years of working at the former brewery.

In the photo on the top row from left to right is H. Worth (32 years), J. Kemp (29 years), K. Ketteringham (33 years), C. R. George (31 years), D. R. Cumming (29 years), A. S. Musson (29 years).

Top row, left to right: H. Worth, J. Kemp, K. Ketteringham, C.R. George, D. R. Cumming, A.S. Musson. Bottom row, left to right: G. Ropson, R. Taylor and W. Branson. Photo: David George (63598180)

On the bottom row from left to right is G. Ropson (43 years), R. Taylor (49 years) and W. Branson (34 years). Mowbray & Co had offices in London Road and its brewery in Commercial Road.

It opened in 1888 and ceased trading in 1964.

This picture was provided by David George, whose father C. R. George features in the photo.

50 years ago - Guests stand and deliver for bowler Freddie

Diners in the Angel and Royal hotel were surprised with a visit from highwayman Dick

Turpin during their dinner.

Behind the disguise was ex-England fast bowler Freddie Trueman, and collecting the loot from diners was deputy mayor Councillor John Elstone.

Mr Trueman was dressed up as the famous bandit in aid of the Variety Club of Great Britain to raise money for underprivileged children.

By the time he visited the Angel and Royal, he had already collected nearly £6,000.

Among the party waiting to meet him in Grantham was the deputy mayor, town clerk Mr A. Jowett and hotel manager Mr John Swift.

Before Mr Trueman made his way to Stamford, he rode up the High Street to the Guildhall, in St Peter’s Hill and then onto the courthouse where members were waiting to give him money.

10 years ago - Dramatic society strip off for calendar

An impressive £1,714 was raised for Grantham Hospice through the sale of cheeky calendars starring body confident female members of Grantham Dramatic Society in 2013.

Cast and crew from the Grantham Dramatic Society production of Calendar Girls stripped off as a celebration of the original ‘Alternative WI’ calendar, which started the worldwide Calendar Girls phenomenon.

GDS chairman Helen Pack, at the time, said: “We’re thrilled to have been able to raise so much for the hospice.

“Many of our members have been affected by cancer and other illnesses so we were all extremely keen to make a success of the calendar.

A cheque was presented to the hospice’s assistant fundraising manager Tina Dingley in 2013.

She said: “On behalf of everyone at St Barnabas Hospice I would like to say - thank you.”