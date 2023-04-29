A night out at a car dealership in 1983 gave guests the chance to win a “head-turning” car that everyone was talking about at the time.

A.C. Williams in Grantham held an open evening in 1983, and guests had a chance to win the a Renault Feugo GTX.

The main aim of the open evening was to show guests the range of Renault cars available.

A.C. Williams in Grantham invited guests for an open evening in 1983.

The open evening also gave visitors a chance to get to know their dealership staff.

The dealership provided a “party atmosphere” at the event, and guests were treated to a performance from cabaret act Buffalo Billy Wild and Susan.

During the pair’s performance, two members of the audience were targets for the knife throwing board.

Alongside the chance to win a car, other prizes were on offer across the night.

50 years ago – Guest of honour late due to traffic

A West End actress was held up in traffic when she was the guest of honour at a gala evening in 1973.

Elizabeth Larner was going to be the guest of honour at Grantham’s Granada Club to celebrate the completion of the modernisation and rebuilding of the club at the time.

Mrs Larner was supposed to have pulled the first pint of the evening in 1983 to launch the event, but she was delayed by traffic hold-ups outside London.

Guests looked like they were going to have a thirsty wait, but club manager at the time, Mike Bensley, stepped in to do the honours instead.

Elizabeth arrived two hours later and although Mr Bensley had poured a pint, Elizabeth insisted on pulling one for a customer.

At one point of her journey, the traffic was so slow it took two hours to cover the same number of miles.

10 years ago – Inner Wheel Club donates tree to park for 50th anniversary

Members of Grantham’s Inner Wheel club marked their 50th anniversary with the donation of a magnolia tree to Wyndham Park in Grantham in 2013.

President Margaret Wuidart, was joined by founder member Janet Todd and over a dozen group members to plant the tree to commemorate their present members at the time and also past members.

The group set out to help maintain the tree and the area around it adjacent to the white bridge in the park with members of Wyndham Park Forum and South Kesteven District Council.

Margaret, at the time, said: “We’re pleased to donate this tree to Wyndham Park and hope to see it bloom in the years to come.

“We do a lot of work in the community and this seemed a natural choice as one of our decisions to mark our 50th year celebrations.”